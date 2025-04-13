U-20 AFCON: Nigeria drawn in Group B with Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been drawn in Group B alongside Tunisia, Kenya, and Morocco for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The new groupings were announced on Sunday following a fresh draw conducted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo, Egypt.

This comes after Cote d’Ivoire withdrew as hosts, prompting Egypt to step in as the new venue for the tournament.

The seven-time champions, Nigeria, will kick off their campaign against Tunisia on Sunday, April 28.

Group A features host nation Egypt, along with South Africa, Sierra Leone, Zambia, and Tanzania.

Defending champions Senegal will compete in Group C, where they face the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Ghana.

The tournament officially begins on Saturday, April 27, with the hosts Egypt squaring off against South Africa in the opening fixture.

