Two rescued as three-storey building collapsed in Lagos

By Bayo Wahab

Two persons have been rescued following the collapse of a three-storey building on Lagos Island.

The building is still under construction at 4, Agarawu Street caved in Sunday afternoon.

Many victims were reportedly trapped, but two of them have been rescued by emergency workers who rushed them to the hospital.

The Lagos Police Command has confirmed the incident, saying no life was lost.

CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, said responders had cordoned off the site.

This is coming a month after a building collapsed at Oriwu Street in the Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos State.

