Two military officers die as troops kill Boko Haram terrorists in Borno village

FILE IMAGE

By Ndahi Marama

At least a Captain and Corporal Soldier were among the scores of Boko Haram terrorists that were killed in Izge village, Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

The incident took place at about 1:am on Sunday when armed terrorists invaded the troops formation in Izge. Sources have revealed.

This attack came barely two weeks ago when armed Boko Haram terrorists raided the Wajirko army formation in the Damboa local government area with another formation in Wulgo village of Gamboru Ngala local government area in Borno state, which led to severe casualties from the side of the troops.

According to information gathered, the terrorists struck with Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), targeting the Izge platoon formation of troops ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, which led to a fierce battle and exchange of gunfire for some hours before resilient residents of the community with support from vigilantes and local hunters complemented efforts of the military to repel the attack.

Izge is located in the heart of the Sambisa forests, about 20km southwest of Gwoza town.

Reacting to the incident, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South), who also hails from the Gwoza Council area, expressed shock over the unabated and increasing Boko Haram onslaught in his constituency.

He noted that, although the military and other security agencies are doing their best, “the federal government should take a decisive action by deploying sophisticated and technological warfare including drones to military and other security agencies to end the over decade Boko Haram crisis affecting the people of the North East region”.

Another Izge resident said: “We, the people of Izge, came under Boko Haram invasion at about 1:am when most of us were asleep. Unfortunately, a Captain and Corporal Soldier were among the scores of Boko Haram terrorists that were killed. Although many of the terrorists were also neutralised, those who survived quickly evacuated the dead bodies of their colleagues (Terrorists) from the scene.

“The terrorists struck with Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) targeting the platoon formation of only a few troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’. This led to a fierce battle and exchange of gunfire for some hours before some resilient residents of the community, with support from vigilantes and local hunters, complimented the efforts of the military and repelled the attack.

“As it is, many of our resilient people are still in the bush hunting for the whereabouts of the fleeing terrorists”. A resident, Mallam Isa Usman Izge, told our Correspondent on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ndume, who was the former Senate Committee Chairman on the Army, hailed residents of Izge for their resilience and the support they offered to the troops, which led to the terrorists retreating with the recovery of looted arms and ammunition from the attackers.

He called on the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Train, Equip, Arm and Motivate (TEAM) the Nigerian military as well as other security agencies to enable them to face lingering challenges of terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities bedevilling some parts of the North East, North West and the nation in general.

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, proved abortive at press time. Still, the Executive Chairman of Gwoza, Hon. Abba Kawu Idrissa Timta, confirmed the incident, adding that he was yet to be briefed on the number of casualties from the side of the troops, even as he insisted that scores of the terrorists were killed in the clash.

Vanguard News