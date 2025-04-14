Two killed, 23 injured in auto crash in Ebonyi

Illustrative Photo: Nine die in Katsina road accident on Sallah day

By Jeff Agbodo

Two persons have been confirmed dead, while 23 people have been injured following a fatal accident at Uburu in the Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State.

A 508 bus carrying about 25 passengers, including children, lost control at a sharp bend, colliding with another vehicle and somersaulted, leading to the dead two persons.

An eyewitness said that the victims, Ebonyi indigenes residing in Imo State, who were returning from a burial ceremony in Okporike, Abakaliki, were involved in the accident.

He said that a nine-month-old girl and an adult female died at the scene and were later confirmed dead at David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH), Uburu.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Agwu Nwogo, said 18 passengers, including the driver, are under treatment for fractures, lacerations, and brain injuries, with an 11-month-old child in critical condition on a respirator.

He said that four others with minor injuries were discharged.

