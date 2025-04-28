Two kidnapped top LG staff regain freedom in Kwara

…Three Victims Still in Captivity

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Two senior management staff of Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Musibau Amuda (Director of Personnel Management) and Mrs. Omoladun Elizabeth Arinde (Legal Officer), who were kidnapped last Friday, have regained their freedom.

The Kwara State Police Command had earlier rescued two of the seven abducted victims on Saturday. With the latest release of the two council officials, three victims are still reportedly being held by their captors.

Chairman of the local government, James Fadipe, confirmed the release in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin. He noted that the officers returned safely and in good health.

The duo were among seven individuals abducted by gunmen who intercepted two private vehicles while they were traveling from Iloffa to Ilorin, the state capital.

According to the police, five armed men had blocked the road around Eleyin village via Isanlu-Isin, stopping two private vehicles and abducting all seven occupants. Their identities were initially undisclosed.

The spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, had announced on Saturday that two victims had been rescued and that efforts were ongoing to free the remaining captives and apprehend the abductors.

In his Monday statement, the Oke-Ero LGA Chairman expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the safe return of the officers.

The statement read: “We extend our heartfelt appreciation and sincere gratitude to the Almighty God for His mercy and protection over our dear Director of Personnel Management, Alhaji Musibau Amuda, and the Local Government Legal Officer, Barrister Omoladun Elizabeth Arinde, who have safely returned to us in good health. This is indeed the Lord’s doing, and we are filled with joy and thanksgiving.

“We are deeply grateful to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, CON, and the leadership of ALGON for their steadfast support during this challenging period. We also express profound thanks to religious leaders, traditional rulers, security operatives, political leaders, party men and women, DPM and LGT forums, and all well-wishers who stood by us with prayers, encouragement, and action.

“May the Almighty God continue to bless you all abundantly. We remain committed to working together for the continued peace, progress, and development of our local government.

“In this moment of joy, we offer prayers for continued protection and success for all. May God grant us peace, unity, and progress as we continue to serve our people.”

Efforts to rescue the remaining three victims are still ongoing as security operatives intensify their operations.