Two dead, six injured in Oyo-Ogbomoso road accident

By Adeola Badru

Two people have been reported dead as a result of a road accident that occurred along the Oyo-Ogbomoso road.

It was gathered that the lone accident which occurred yesterday had six other people who sustained various degrees of injuries.

Sources revealed that the accident involved a commercial Nissan car which reportedly ran into rocks placed as barricades by a construction company near Ipeba area.

Vanguard learnt the accident claimed the lives of the driver and a female passenger whose identities have not been revealed.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from the Oolo Unit responded promptly to the emergency.

It was further learnt that the injured victims have been taken to Bowen University Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The remains of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital.