Two Chinese, 1 police escort killed as gunmen ambush quarry workers in Abia

. Police launch manhunt, rescue 4 victims

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Two Chinese nationals and a police escort were killed when yet-to-be-apprehended armed criminals ambushed their convoy en route to their quarry site located at Agukwu-Amaya, Ndundu Community, Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

The tragic incident occured Friday afternoon according to local sources

The gunmen were said to have carted away the Ak-47 riffle of the slain police escort.

Confirming it to Vanguard, the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Maureen Chinaka, said four of the victims including those who sustained gunshot wounds had been rescued.

The PPRO who said investigation had been launched into the matter, added that manhunt for the assailants had also commenced.

A statement by the PPRO read:”The Abia State Police Command, in collaboration with the military and other sister security agencies, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Uturu, has successfully rescued four Chinese expatriates and two escort police officers.

“This followed a distress report received on 04/04/2025 at about 17:30hrs, that unidentified armed men had ambushed and attacked a group of Chinese expatriates and their police escorts while they were en route to their company site located at Agukwu-Amaya, Ndundu Community, Uturu, Isuikwuato LGA.

“Tragically, during the attack, the manager, Mr. Quan (male), his colleague Mr. Cai (male), and Inspector Audu Saidu (one of the escort officers) were killed. The assailants also carted away the Inspector Saidu’s rifle.

” Upon receiving the information, operatives from Abia State Command, in a joint operation with the military and other sister agencies, launched a search mission. As a result, three Chinese expatriates were rescued unhurt, while one sustained injuries. Inspector Uba Ahmed, who was also rescued, suffered gunshot injury on his leg. Both the injured officer and the expatriate are currently receiving treatment and responding to treatment at FMC Abakaliki.

“Today (05/04/2025), tactical team operatives of the command, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), visited the crime scene as part of the ongoing search and rescue efforts. Through collaborative action involving the police, the military, and local community members, Inspector Ijeagwa Friday was also rescued unhurt.”

Police urged members of the public to help volunteer useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminal elements in their vicinity.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa, has assured the good people of Abia State that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. He urged residents to remain security conscious, go about their lawful activities without fear, and support the police by reporting any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities to the nearest Police Station Or call the following Command’s emergency lines: 08035415405, 08079210004, 08079210005, 08079210006”