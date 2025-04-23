Turning Stones into Stories: 2GROOMHANDMADE is redefining Nigerian jewelry for global market

In Lagos, a quiet revolution is taking place in the world of jewelry, and at the heart of this movement is 2GROOMHANDMADE, an offshoot of the well-known 2GROOM brand, founded by Ms. Ijeoma Okolo in 2013.

While many jewelry brands rely on foreign manufacturing, 2GROOMHANDMADE is proving that Nigerian gemstones and craftsmanship can compete on a global scale. The brand specializes in turning locally sourced gemstones into fine jewelry through hand fabrication and visioning a time when it will provide casting services to other retail brands in Nigeria

“We have so many beautiful gemstones in Nigeria that leave our shores uncut,” explained Ms. Okolo. “That reduces the value we could gain from them as a nation.”

By keeping these gemstones within Nigeria and transforming them locally, the brand helps retain economic value, supports local artisans, and elevates the country’s reputation for quality craftsmanship.

At present we provide custom hand fabrication services and in the nearest future plans to provide services to other retail brands, through lost wax casting, stone setting, CAD modeling, and custom manufacturing services, 2GROOMHANDMADE provides solutions that help jewelry designers bring their visions to life without leaving Nigeria. This not only supports local businesses but also ensures faster production timelines and reduced costs compared to sending designs abroad.

Ms. Okolo is passionate about addressing the gaps she has noticed in Nigeria’s jewelry landscape. “Many jewelers don’t have access to the equipment or skills needed to scale,” she said. “That’s why we plan to offer casting and production services for other retail brands, helping them grow.” Her goal is to provide opportunities for local designers and entrepreneurs to expand their businesses with reliable, high-quality support.

The impact of this model is already visible. By collaborating with miners and gemstone cutters across Nigeria, 2GROOMHANDMADE ensures ethical sourcing while boosting job creation within the gemstone industry. “It’s about building something sustainable,” Ms. Okolo emphasized. “We’re helping the Nigerian jewelry sector grow, one piece at a time.” The brand’s integrated approach supports both economic empowerment and the preservation of local craftsmanship.

Despite facing challenges such as high machinery costs and limited access to international training, 2GROOMHANDMADE continues to thrive. The company’s milestones include acquiring key metalsmithing equipment, training in wax casting, and building strong partnerships with local artisans who share the same commitment to quality and ethical production.

Looking ahead, Ms. Okolo envisions 2GROOMHANDMADE becoming one of Africa’s leading jewelry casting houses. “We want to be the first name that comes to mind for ethical gemstone sourcing and professional jewelry manufacturing in Nigeria,” she said. As more designers and brands turn to local solutions, 2GROOMHANDMADE is proving that African craftsmanship, paired with innovation, can shine on the global stage.