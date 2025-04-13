Trump wants direct engagement with Tinubu to deepen American investment in Nigeria – Boulos

Nigeria, Africa and the U.S. are set to develop a strategic economic and security partnership.

In line with this, President Bola Tinubu held a meeting with Mr Massad Boulos, U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa, on Thursday in Paris, France.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement on Sunday, that the meeting focused on developing a strategic economic and security partnership between Nigeria, Africa, and the United States anchored on mutual respect, prosperity, and regional stability,

“The U.S. State Department representative conveyed President Trump’s strong interest in deepening direct engagement with Nigeria as a cornerstone of U.S. relations with Africa.

“The U.S. wanted to work closely with President Tinubu to expand American investment in Nigeria and Africa, support energy and infrastructure development, and align trade and job creation efforts.

“Both sides discussed actionable support and shared their perspectives on regional peace, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and across the Sahel,” said the statement.

According to the statement, President Trump’s advisor recognised Nigeria’s regional and continental leadership and supported President Tinubu’s interventions to stabilise key African regions.

It said Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to build productive alliances with the United States, centered on transparency, opportunity, mutual respect and outcomes that strengthen Africa’s place in the global economy.