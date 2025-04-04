Trump unveils $5m ‘gold card’ for wealthy Nigerian migrants, others

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled the first “gold card,” a residency permit set to be sold for $5 million each.

The high-priced visa, designed as an alternative to the traditional green card, aims to attract wealthy investors and job creators to the United States.

Holding a prototype featuring his face and an inscription reading “The Trump Card,” the Republican president expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative. “I’m the first buyer,” he told reporters. “Pretty exciting, huh?”

Trump stated that the special visa would likely be available “in less than two weeks.”

He has previously asserted that revenue generated from the program could be used to reduce the U.S. national deficit.

The billionaire former real estate tycoon, who has prioritized the deportation of millions of undocumented migrants during his second term, emphasized that the new card would offer a pathway to U.S. citizenship for those who can afford it.

In February, Trump suggested that his administration hoped to sell “maybe a million” of the cards.

When asked about potential eligibility, he did not rule out Russian oligarchs as prospective buyers.

The announcement marks a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy, emphasizing wealth-based residency opportunities amid ongoing debates over border security and legal migration pathways.

