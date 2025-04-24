Home » News » Trump says ‘not happy’ with Putin, urges him to stop Kyiv attacks
April 24, 2025

Trump says ‘not happy’ with Putin, urges him to stop Kyiv attacks

US President Donald Trump voiced frustration Thursday over deadly Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as he pushes both sides to agree to a ceasefire.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV,” Trump said on social media in a rare rebuke directed at Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

