Trump says he hopes Russia, Ukraine strike ‘deal this week’

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he hoped for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal “this week”, promising “big business with the United States” for both combatants if a truce is signed.
“Hopefully Russia amd (sic) Ukraine will make a deal this week,” Trump posted to his Truth Social network, without giving details of any progress in peace talks Washington has sought to push forward since he took over from Joe Biden in January.
