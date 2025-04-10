Trump revokes hundreds of student visas, forcing many to exit US

The Trump administration has revoked the visas of hundreds of international students, forcing many to leave the U.S. within days.

Some students received unexpected texts or emails, while others discovered their cancellations through the federal Student Exchange and Visitor Information System.

Universities across states like California, Colorado, Ohio, and Florida reported cases, though many declined to share details due to student privacy. Immigration experts say the scale is unprecedented.

“I’ve been doing this for 25 years and I’ve never seen 300 students lose their visas,” said immigration attorney Len Saunders. “It’s all political.”

Some visa cancellations appear linked to minor issues like traffic violations or roommate disputes, while others may be tied to participation in pro-Palestinian protests.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed responsibility for revoking at least 300 visas, calling the students “lunatics” for their activism. “Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visas,” he said.

The students affected are not being detained but told to leave the country within seven days. This has sparked protests, including at the University of Arizona and Tufts University, where Turkish student Rumeysa Öztürk was detained despite holding a valid visa.

Colorado State University confirmed six student visa revocations, while the University of Massachusetts-Amherst said five students were affected. “We are working proactively with the students to help them connect with appropriate legal resources,” said CSU’s Kathleen Fairfax.

UMass Chancellor Javier Reyes, a former international student himself, pledged “unwavering support” and urged others to check their visa status.

Education groups are demanding answers. “Recent actions have contributed to uncertainty,” wrote the American Council on Education and others in a letter to federal officials, urging clarity and protections for international students.

Professor Robert Cohen of NYU criticized the crackdown: “It speaks to the issue that Donald Trump and these right-wing people don’t actually believe in free speech.”

