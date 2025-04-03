Trump reaffirms U.S. support for NATO

The U.S. is part of NATO, and U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear that he supports NATO and that Washington will remain in the alliance.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday:

“The U.S. is in NATO, the United States is active as we speak right now, and the U.S. is as active in NATO as it has ever been.

President Trump made it clear in his support of NATO, ‘We are going to remain in NATO,’” Rubio said.

Rubio made these remarks during a joint doorstep appearance with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who was arriving for the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministerial meeting in Brussels.