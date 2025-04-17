Trump mulls closure of US embassies in Africa

The Trump administration is reportedly considering shutting down nearly 30 embassies and consulates worldwide—including several in Africa—as part of a broader plan to streamline America’s diplomatic presence abroad.

This is according to an internal document from the US State Department, obtained by CNN.

Among the proposed closures are American embassies in Lesotho, the Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, and South Sudan.

A consulate in South Africa is also listed for potential shutdown.

These developments come amid a sweeping attempt by the administration to shrink the size of the US federal government, with influence from the Elon Musk-backed Department of Government Efficiency.

In total, the document recommends closing 10 embassies and 17 consulates around the globe, including missions in Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean.

Africa, however, features prominently on the list—raising concerns about the potential diplomatic and developmental fallout for the continent.

While it’s unclear whether US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has approved the recommendations, the document indicates that American diplomatic operations in affected countries would be consolidated into neighboring nations’ missions.

The embassies and consulates in question are said to have been evaluated based on consular workload, cost efficiency, security, and feedback from regional experts.

In Africa, where American diplomatic missions often support development initiatives, humanitarian programs, security partnerships, and visa services, these closures could have wide-reaching implications.

Countries like South Sudan and the Central African Republic have been significant to US engagement on peacekeeping and stability, and any drawdown of presence there could complicate ongoing international efforts.

The administration has only nominated new ambassadors for two of the embassies marked for closure—Malta and Luxembourg—further fueling speculation that the plan is more about reducing cost than strategic diplomacy.

Responding to queries about the leaked document, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to confirm the plans, urging reporters to await official communication from the White House and President.

“I would suggest that you check with the White House and the President of the US as they continue to work on their budget plan and what they submit to Congress,” Bruce said.

“The kinds of numbers and what we tend to see is reporting that is early or wrong, based on leaked documents from somewhere unknown.”

While consulates and embassies may not always house large teams, they play critical roles in processing visas, supporting American citizens, and gathering vital political and security intelligence.

Officials within the department have previously warned that reducing these global outposts—especially in geopolitically sensitive regions like Africa—could weaken US influence at a time when countries like China are expanding their own diplomatic networks.

As part of its broader restructuring, the State Department is also exploring more flexible and minimal staffing models—such as “FLEX-style light footprint posts” and leadership roles covering multiple missions—to further cut costs.

