Trump-appointed FBI director alleges judge arrested for blocking immigration work

FBI Director Kash Patel said Friday a US judge had been arrested for obstructing an immigration operation, escalating tensions between Donald Trump’s administration and judges.

“The FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week,” Patel posted on his X account.

Minutes later the Trump-appointed FBI director deleted his post, and Dugan’s status remained unclear.

