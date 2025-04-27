Truck plunges from Pen Cinema Bridge, crushes two buses in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

A truck with registration number GGE 624 YJ fell off the Pen Cinema flyover bridge in the Agege area of Lagos on Saturday morning, crushing two commercial Volkswagen buses beneath.

The accident occurred inward Old Abeokuta Road and was confirmed by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) at 8:37 a.m.

According to a statement from the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, preliminary investigations revealed that the truck driver, who suffered fractures to both hands, lost control of the vehicle while navigating the bridge, leading to the plunge.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed concern over the incident, urging motorists—especially truck operators—to exercise greater caution, particularly with the onset of the rainy season.

The statement further noted:

“LASTMA officers responded swiftly, extricating the injured driver and handing him over to officers of the Elere Police Division. He was subsequently taken to the General Hospital, Ile-Epo, for urgent medical care.”

To prevent further accidents, LASTMA personnel cordoned off the area and diverted traffic, while the LASEMA Response Unit promptly cleared the wreckage, restoring normal traffic flow.

Bakare-Oki also emphasized the importance of adhering to road safety regulations, including the use of speed-limiting devices recently installed to minimize accidents. He extended best wishes for the driver’s speedy recovery.