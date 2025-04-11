Troops repel terrorists’ ambush in Gwoza, rescue kidnap victims

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence headquarters disclosed on Friday that troops fighting to rid the nation of terrorists and other criminal elements, came under a terrorists’ ambush attack in Gwoza LGA in Borno State resulting in a fire fight adding that the troops successfully repelled the attack, neutralized several of them and recovered some weapons

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Markus Kangye who made this known, said between 3 – 10 April 2025, scores of terrorists were neutralized while other suspected collaborators were arrested including nine terrorists’ logistics suppliers and recovery of logistics supplies from them as well as the sum of N235,330.00.

“Relatedly, troops recovered huge quantities of assorted arms including various kinds of machine guns, RPG tubes, automatic weapons as well as locally fabricated guns and Improvised Explosive Devices.

“Additionally, huge cache of assorted 7.62mm and 9 mm ammunition, as well as live cartridges were also recovered.”

Kangye said that troops in offensive operations in conjunction with Hybrid Forces between 4 – 8 April 2025, conducted fighting patrols in Buturam Village Village in Gujba LGA of Yobe state and Mai Dunamari in Kaga LGA of Borno state, neutralizing several terrorists while others were apprehended.

They also recovered several AK-47 rifles, Dane guns, locally fabricated rifles and assorted rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition as well as Unexploded Ordnances.

Troops also recorded the Surrender of scores of ISWAP/JAS Terrorists comprising adult males, adult females and some children from 4 – 9 April within the theatre of operation following the ongoing onslaught on them.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Fasan Yamma conducted fighting patrols and made contact with terrorists in Binji, Gudu, Sabon Birni and Isa LGAs of Sokoto State as well as Bakori and Kankara LGA of Katsina State.

“They conducted operation in Tsafe and Maradun LGAs of Zamfara State as well as Augie LGA of Kebbi State. During the encounters, several terrorists were neutralized, while some rescued kidnapped victims were rescued. Some weapons as well as assorted quantities of 7.62mm ammunition, livestock and motorcycles were also recovered.

“Troops responded to information about terrorists’ activities in Binji, Isa and Sabon Birni LGAs of Sokoto State as well as Malumfashi and Matazu LGAs of Katsina State on 4 – 10 April 2025.

“During the encounters, some terrorists were neutralized, while arms and assorted kinds of 7.62mm ammunition and motorcycles as well as rustled cows were recovered from them.

“Similarly, troops, acting on credible intelligence, arrested 2 suspected Lakurawa terrorist members in Arewa and Tangaza LGAs of Kebbi and Sokoto States on 6 and 9 April 2025. They also recovered weapon, a motorcycle, beverages and the sum of N4,450.00.

“During the week under review, the Air Component of Operation Fasan Yamma conducted multiple air interdiction missions at the stronghold of notorious terrorist kingpin in Zango Hill, Kankara LGA of Katsina State.”

Battle Damage Assessment and feedback from the locals revealed that several terrorists were neutralized, while their equipment and structures were destroyed.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch acting on a tip-off arrested 4 suspected criminals in Oredo, Orhionmwon and Ovia South LGAs of Edo State as well as Borgu and Kaiama LGAs of Niger and Kwara States respectively.

“Troops recovered AK-47 rifle, pump action gun, Dane gun, double barrel gun and locally fabricated rifle as well as assorted ammunition. Vehicle, motorcycles, mobile phones and other dangerous weapons were also recovered from them.

“During the week, troops conducted fighting patrol in Etsako West and Owan West LGAs of Edo State as well as Baruten, Wukari and Karim Lamido LGAs of Kwara and Taraba States respectively.

“During the operations, some extremists, kidnappers were neutralized, while 6 of them were arrested. Recovered from them were AK-47 rifles dane gun, unexploded ordnances and extra magazines, motorcycles and mobile phones.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven during offensive operations in the North Central made contact with violent extremists in Wase, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Bassa, Riyom and Jos North LGAs of Plateau State as well as Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

“Following a firefight, gallant troops neutralized several extremists, arrested some and rescued 3 kidnapped victims.

“Items recovered from the criminals include AK-47 rifles, locally fabricated rifles, Dane gun, locally made pistol, assorted rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, extra magazines and knives. Vehicles, motorcycles and some cows and the sum of N89,800.00 only were also recovered from them.

“Similarly, on 7 April 2025 troops, acting on credible intelligence, arrested 4 suspected criminals/kidnapers including a wanted prime suspect identified as Buhari Umar in Toro LGA of Bauchi State while others in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State.

“They also recovered a revolver rifle from the kidnapper who attempted to snatch it back from the troop but was neutralized in the process.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, acting on credible intelligence, stormed violent extremists’ hideout in Apa, Gwer West and Katsina-Ala LGAs of Benue State as well as Karim Lamido and Takum LGAs of Taraba State between 4 – 9 April 2025.

“During the encounter, many extremists were neutralized, while 4 kidnapped victims were rescued. Recovered from them were arms and ammunition as well as vehicle, motorcycles, mobile phones and Boefeng radios.

In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth over Eight Hundred and Sixty-Nine Million Two Hundred and Eighty-Three Thousand Seven Hundred and Sixty-Five Naira (N869,283,765.00) only.

“The breakdown indicates: 325,990 litres of stolen crude oil, 24,645 litres of illegally refined AGO and 19,500 litres of PMS while 1,600 litres of engine oil were also recovered.

“Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 86 crude oil cooking ovens, 181 dugout pits, 25 boats, a speedboat, 18 storage tanks, 316 drums and 22 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include generator set, jack, galvanize pipes, pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and 18 vehicles.

Troops also apprehended 49 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued some kidnapped hostages.

“Between 4 – 9 April 2025, troops while conducting offensive operations, made contact with criminals in Ughelli North and Sapele LGAs of Delta State as well as Eleme LGA of Rivers State.

“During the operations, troops arrested criminals and recovered some vehicles and some large quantity of natural gas resources.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka while conducting offensive operations between 3 – 7 April 2025, made contact with violent extremists in Aba North and Ukwa East LGAs of Abia State as well as Okigwe, Orsu and Aguata LGAs of Imo State.

“In similar operations, troops made contact with terrorists in Uzo-Uwani and Ndoni LGAs of Enugu and Rivers States respectively.

“Following a firefight, our gallant troops neutralized a terrorist leader, Nkwachi Eze (aka Onowu) and several extremists, arrested some and rescued 3 kidnapped victims.

“Items recovered from the criminals include AK-47 rifles, locally fabricated rifles, pump action guns, locally made pistols, assorted rounds of ammunition, extra magazines and IEDs. Vehicles, motorcycles and mobile phones and customized clothes with Biafra Liberation Army inscribed on them were also recovered from them.

Major Gen Kangye reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the defence of our nation’s sovereignty and the protection of all law-abiding citizens.

“Troops remain committed to their constitutional responsibility of safeguarding the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Nigeria, as well as ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

“Our operations across all theatres remain focused, intelligence-driven, and in line with the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human rights.

“We recognize the sacrifices made daily by our gallant troops, and we salute their courage and dedication.”