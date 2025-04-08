Troops neutralise scores of terrorists in Zamfara forest

By Kingsley Omonobi

In furtherance of operations to dislodge marauding terrorists in the North West, troops of 8 Division Nigerian Army on Monday night and early hours of Tuesday, stormed a notorious terrorist enclave at Mati Forest in Zamfara State.

During the operation, scores of the terrorists were neutralised, several of their arms and ammunition recovered while one soldier who was wounded in action was evacuated to a hospital and has been stabilised.

Sources disclosed that the troops under Operation Munoz conducted fighting patrols on their way through Tibuki and Sabuwar Tunga Village to the Mati Camps.

“Troops met heavy resistance from the terrorists as the terrorists engaged with light weapons and support weapons as well RPG bombs.

“Troops responded with superior fire power and neutralised scores of the terrorists.

“The terrorists Kingpin Mati base is believed to be neutralised during the fire fight.

“Troops recovered one PKT Riffle with 2 belts and 90 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition,, 5 AK-47 Riffles, 12 AK-47 Magazines with 487 rounds of 7.62,mm Special and 3 Baofeng Radios and charger.

“Also recovered were Military and Police uniforms while 3 Motorcycles belonging to the terrorists was destroyed.

“All life support structures of the terrorists in the Mati camp were burnt and destroyed,” sources said.