Troops foil kidnap attempt, rescue victims in Wukari after shootout

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army, under Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) and deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari, have successfully thwarted a kidnapping attempt along the Wukari–Kente Road in Taraba State.

During a gun battle with the suspected bandits, the troops’ superior firepower forced the assailants to flee into the bush, abandoning their abducted victims.

According to a statement from the Army, the rescue mission—conducted by troops of 6 Brigade—demonstrated their unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property. The kidnapped individuals were rescued unharmed.

“The incident occurred on 27 April 2025, following a distress call from the Chairman of Wukari Local Government Area regarding an attack on travellers along the Wukari-Kente road,” the statement read.

The troops immediately launched a rescue operation. Upon arrival at the scene, they found an abandoned white Toyota Hilux with a flat tire by the roadside.

Moments later, six individuals emerged from the nearby bush, uninjured, and identified themselves as the vehicle’s occupants. They recounted how they were travelling from Yola to Lafia when armed men launched an attack from the rear, prompting them to flee into the bush for safety.

After securing the area, the troops assisted in repairing the flat tire and ensured the travellers could safely continue their journey.

Commander of 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, commended the troops for their swift and decisive action. He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in Taraba State and surrounding regions.

The Army also called on the public to support security efforts by providing timely and credible information that can aid in combating criminal activity.