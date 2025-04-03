Tribunal judgment: Oba of Benin congratulates Okpebholo

Okpebholo

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has commended the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the victory of Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo.

Oba Ewuare made the commendation during a solidarity visit by Gov. Okpebholo to his palace on Thursday in Benin.

Oba Ewuare described the governor as a true traditional son of the land.

He called on his ancestors to bless the governor and members of his household for not allowing the alleged handiwork of evildoers to destroy the state.

Oba Ewuare lifted Sen. Okpebholo up, who was kneeling in appreciation, and predicted that Okpebholo’s administration would attract more development to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oba of Benin, who spoke in Edo language, said, “It shall be well with you, your wife, and children. Your journey to Edo – our ancestors approved it.

“Our ancestors brought you to restore the lost glory of Edo State, which evildoers wanted.

“We have been praying and we will continue to pray for you, not to allow evil forces to destroy Edo,” the traditional ruler said.

Responding, Gov Okpebholo thanked Oba Ewuare for his affection and intercession for him and the state.

The governor described his election victory at the tribunal as historic and sweetest judgement ever” in history.

According to him, “The three-member panel of justices were unanimous.

“This is the first time we have seen a judgement where all the judges agreed that (Gov Okpebholo ) I won the election,” he said.(NAN)