Treasure Ernest: Empowering African MSMEs through strategic digital marketing

In today’s digital era, where online visibility is paramount to business success, Treasure Ernest stands out as a beacon for micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) across Africa, operating from her base in Lagos, Nigeria.

As the founder and lead strategist of The Sales Ville Africa, a burgeoning digital marketing agency based in Nigeria, Ernest has dedicated over a decade to transforming struggling businesses into profitable ventures.

With a unique blend of psychology, branding, and marketing expertise, she has trained and supported over 10,000 business owners across Nigeria, Ghana, the UK, and Canada. Her approach focuses on helping MSMEs “sell without shouting” by leveraging strategy, storytelling, and effective social media management.

“Our mission is to simplify marketing for everyday entrepreneurs,” Ernest explains. “We aim to make complex strategies feel doable, relatable, and most importantly — effective.”

The impact of The Sales Ville Africa is evident in the success stories of its clients. Many have reported 5x to 10x increases in revenue, consistent monthly sales, and enhanced global visibility within just 3 to 6 months of engagement. The agency’s services, including social media account management, content creation, and online advertising, have been instrumental in these transformations.

While her operational base remains in Lagos, Ernest’s passion extends deeply into Nigeria’s South-South region, where she is committed to empowering marginalized creators and MSMEs who often lack access to visibility opportunities. Recognizing this need, she recently launched the TSVA Content Studio in Benin City, a full-suite creative hub designed to foster creativity and content development.

The studio offers services such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok page management, social media consultations, content creation, photoshoots, YouTube video editing, and online advertising. It serves both new and established brands aiming to stand out in a crowded digital landscape.

“The TSVA Content Studio is a groundbreaking move in Benin,” Ernest notes. “It provides creators and entrepreneurs with an aesthetically pleasing space for content, as well as a hub for photographers, videographers, and makeup artists to maximize their potential without incurring significant costs.”

Beyond her agency and content studio, Ernest is also the convener of an annual business retreat for entrepreneurs outside Nigeria. This transformative experience is designed to help business owners shed mental burdens, discover global opportunities, and scale their visions with strategic support. The upcoming retreat in Rwanda has already garnered significant anticipation.

In her ongoing commitment to nurturing digital talent, Ernest recently launched a free incubation program for creators in Nigeria’s South-South region, offering hands-on training, mentorship, and access to high-income digital opportunities. This initiative aims to equip creatives with the necessary tools and strategies to thrive in the online economy.

Her contributions have not gone unnoticed. She was recognized by She Leads Africa as one of the Top 50 Rising Motherland Moguls in Africa, a testament to her influence and excellence in empowering businesses across the continent.

As Nigeria’s economy increasingly relies on MSMEs for stability and job creation, leaders like Treasure Ernest, anchored in Lagos but dedicated to making a difference far beyond, play a pivotal role in equipping these enterprises with the tools and strategies needed for success. Through her work, Ernest is not just enhancing visibility; she’s building legacies from Lagos to the South-South and beyond.

Vanguard News