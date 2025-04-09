Transport Reform Law ’18: LASTMA threatens to jail drivers for eating, drinking, smoking on the road

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has declared a zero-tolerance policy against motorists who eat, drink, or smoke while driving, warning that offenders could face prosecution and possible jail terms.

LASTMA made the announcement on its official X handle on Wednesday, stating, “Smoking, drinking, and eating while driving is an offence under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.”

Recently, LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed concern over the rising number of road accidents and the resulting avoidable loss of lives in the state.