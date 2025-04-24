Transport Minister mourns victims of Gombe Easter procession tragedy

By Nnasom David

The Honourable Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident that occurred during an Easter procession in Billiri town, Gombe State, which claimed five lives and left several others injured.

In a press statement released by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Umar Alkali Jibril, the Minister described the incident as a “shocking tragedy” and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

“I received with great shock the news of the tragic accident in Billiri which claimed five lives and injured many others during what was meant to be a peaceful and joyous Easter procession,” Senator Alkali stated.

While commiserating with the bereaved, the Minister also offered prayers for those currently receiving medical treatment.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants the departed eternal rest and gives the injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

Beyond his message of sympathy, the Minister took a moment to recognize the significance of the Easter celebration and urged Christian faithful to uphold the spirit of the season.

“As we mark this year’s Easter, I extend my warm felicitations to Christians in Gombe State and across Nigeria. Let us embrace the message of love, sacrifice, and compassion that Jesus Christ exemplified, and extend our hands of fellowship to all humanity,” Senator Alkali added.