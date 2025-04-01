Tragedy as labourer hacks 60-yr-old female farmer to death in Ondo

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 60-year-old popular farmer, Mrs. Adelugba, has reportedly been murdered by one of her labourers in Láòsò, a settlement after Laje Camp in the Ondo West Council area of Ondo State.

Adelegbe was said to have been macheted to death by the labourer over the theft of kola nuts from one of the three farms owned by the victim

A source said that the labourer lived with the victim at the farm settlement.

According to the source, the labourer was recently caught stealing kola nuts from one of the farms without the deceased permission.

He said that “When he was confronted, he pleaded with her not to expose him, as the village’s tradition dictates that anyone caught stealing would be banished.

” After he was caught in the act, he promised to either pay for the stolen kola nuts or have the cost deducted from his wages at the end of the year.

” The deceased agreed to have the cost of the stolen kolanuts deducted from his wages at the end of the year.

” But on Saturday, in a shocking turn of events, the labourer monitored the movement of Mrs. Adelugba to her farm, attacked her with a machete, and killed her.

“He then covered her body with leaves and palm fronds before fleeing to the village.

” The suspect later confessed to the crime claiming that the deceased forced him to own up to stealing the kolanuts

” We eventually led villagers to the scene, where they recovered Mrs. Adelugba’s remains and moved to the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) mortuary.

Vanguard learnt that the suspect was reportedly detained at the Fagun Police Division before being transferred to the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in Akure, the state capital, for further investigation.

The state police commands spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, could not be reached for comments.

But a top police officer, confirmed the ugly incident adding that investigations are ongoing.