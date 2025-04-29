Traffic Alert: Gridlock on Otedola Bridge as truck falls

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos – Motorists have been urged to exercise extreme caution on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following a road accident involving a fallen articulated truck that spilled its contents at the tip of Otedola Bridge, inward Tollgate.

The incident, which occurred around 1 p.m., has obstructed approximately 80 percent of the road, causing significant traffic congestion stretching towards Kara.

Efforts are underway to swiftly evacuate the vehicle and clear the debris. Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) are on the scene, actively managing the situation.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, appealed to road users for patience and cooperation during the operation.

“Cooperation is needed from road users,” Bakare-Oki stated.