Traders in Mowe Market protest new Iyaloja appointment, appeal to Ogun Government

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, traders at Mowe Market held a peaceful protest over the recent appointment of Mrs. Nofisat Makinde as the new Iyaloja (market leader) of the market, expressing concerns about the process leading to her selection. The rally, held at Mowe Market, drew a large crowd of vendors, residents, and youths who called on the Ogun State Government to consider their position.

The protesters emphasized the importance of local consultation in leadership decisions affecting the market, and urged the government to uphold the values of community involvement and fairness. They appealed to Ogun State’s Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to prioritize the community’s voice and the Yoruba principle of “Omoluabi,” which embodies integrity, dignity, and respect.

Speaking during the protest, Mr. Wasiu Olatoye, a trader and one of the organizers, said, “We are here today because we believe the leadership of Mowe Market should reflect the collective will of the people. We appeal to Governor Abiodun, a leader known for his compassion, to hear our concerns and support leadership that fosters unity and growth.”

Alhaji Amiru, another participant, also noted the importance of grassroots support in market leadership.

“We recognize qualifications, but community acceptance is crucial for effective leadership. We trust in His Excellency’s commitment to the welfare of the people and appeal for reconsideration in the interest of market stability,” he said.

Echoing these sentiments, Mr. Moruf, a trader, stressed the need for cultural understanding in the role of Iyaloja, describing it as a position deeply rooted in community trust and tradition.

Adding her voice, Mrs. Peace Omole, representing the Igbo traders, stated, “A leader with intimate knowledge of the local environment is essential. We hope the government will consider our concerns and work towards a solution that benefits all.”

Mrs. Peace Anita, another trader, highlighted the broader goal of the protest: “This is not about personal opposition; it’s about ensuring the community’s voices are heard in leadership decisions that impact our livelihoods.”

Comrade Tunde Ogundipe also addressed the crowd, emphasizing the traders’ call for participatory governance.

“We support leadership by consensus. We respectfully ask for engagement and dialogue to ensure decisions reflect the aspirations of the market community,” he said.

As the protest concluded, traders at Mowe Market expressed optimism that their concerns would be given due attention by the Ogun State Government. Their calls for consultation, respect for tradition, and a leadership choice reflective of their needs mark an important moment for community advocacy in the region.