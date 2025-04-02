Tourism: Lagos, NBC set to host Nigeria’s biggest SME trade fair with ₦5bn sales target

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

…Govt Reiterates Commitment to Supporting Local Businesses, Entrepreneurs

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Plans have been finalized to host the 2025 Lagos Tourism Naija Brand Chick (NBC) Trade Fair, Nigeria’s largest trade and commerce gathering, with an ambitious ₦5 billion sales target, over 220 vendors, and an estimated 75,000 attendees over three days.

The second edition of this partnership between NBC and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture aims to leverage entertainment to boost trade.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Idris Aregbe, announced that the fair will take place from Friday, April 11, to Sunday, April 13, at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Aregbe reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs through various initiatives.

“Tourism is about buying, selling, and landscape development, all of which boost the local economy and foster cultural exchange,” Aregbe said. “Our administration prioritizes job creation, poverty reduction, SME growth, and reducing inequality, and we aim to further these goals through initiatives like this.”

He added that this year’s edition will be bigger and better, featuring an Online Deals Spot to enhance accessibility beyond the physical marketplace.

Aregbe also assured that the government is actively working to make the trade fair a hub for smart, cost-effective shopping, with discounted deals for buyers.

The CEO of NBC, Nelly Agbogu, expressed excitement about this year’s edition, emphasizing Lagos’ strategic role in trade and commerce.

“Lagos provides the perfect landscape for business growth, and this fair proves that dreams can be realized with the right support,” she said. “We are excited to create another groundbreaking event that empowers SMEs and transforms lives. Thanks to the Lagos State Government for its commitment to small business development.”

According to Agbogu, the Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair is raising the bar with a stronger focus on increasing sales, fostering deeper vendor-customer connections, and solidifying its reputation as Nigeria’s must-attend business event.

The 2025 edition will introduce: Business masterclasses, interactive workshops, and financial inclusion initiatives to provide vendors with access to grants and support.

Guest appearances by influencers and celebrities, cultural performances, dance showcases, exciting giveaways, and raffle draws—all designed to drive sales and boost brand visibility.

Agbogu noted that the 2024 edition was a major success, with vendors sharing positive testimonials. Key highlights included the introduction of the Sanwo-Naira as a means of exchange and the Lagos Corner initiative, which gave small businesses with limited resources an opportunity to participate for free.

With increased innovation and government backing, the 2025 Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair promises to be an even bigger success.