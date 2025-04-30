Torrista and JCI Nigeria forge new partnership to promote tourism and youth empowerment

By Jimoh Babatunde

Torrista, the tourism platform under Sterling Bank’s Renewable Energy, Mobility & Tourism division, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at deepening tourism development and empowering young leaders across Nigeria.

The MOU was officially signed on Friday, April 25, 2025, during a ceremony held at Sterling Towers in Lagos. Representing Torrista was Abiola Adelana, Head of Tourism Business Unit at Sterling Bank, while Oluwatoyin Atanda, 2025 President of JCI Nigeria, signed on behalf of JCI. The event was graced by prominent stakeholders from both organizations, underscoring the significance of the collaboration.

Notably present were Akinkunmi Akingbogun, Group Head for Mobility at Sterling Bank, representing the Divisional Head of Renewable Energy, Mobility & Tourism, and Yudhish Rohee, International Vice President of JCI. Leaders from JCI chapters across Nigeria also attended, alongside members of

Sterling Bank’s tourism team.

Speaking at the signing, Abiola Adelana emphasized the shared vision behind the partnership.

“At Torrista, we believe tourism is not just about destinations; it’s about connecting people, cultures, and opportunities. Through this partnership with JCI Nigeria, we are empowering a new generation to tell Nigeria’s stories, unlock the potential within our cities and rural communities, and drive sustainable economic growth,” she said.

Echoing this sentiment, Oluwatoyin Atanda described the collaboration as a significant step toward youth-led transformation.

“JCI Nigeria is committed to developing young leaders who create positive change. Partnering with Torrista allows us to blend leadership development with tourism promotion, opening new pathways for young people to impact their communities, drive innovation in the travel sector, and showcase

Nigeria’s rich heritage to the world,” Atanda stated.

The partnership will roll out a series of strategic initiatives, including appointing Torrista as the official tour partner for JCI conferences, establishing Sterling Bank as the preferred banking partner for JCI, feature and promote JCI’s travel experiences as bookable packages on Torrista for seamless booking for JCI members/non- members, as well as other co- branded efforts, and introduction of Torrista to the wider JCI global network to expand business opportunities for both parties.

Yudhish Rohee, Vice President of JCI global, also shared his enthusiasm during his remarks.

“Today’s partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration. When institutions like Torrista and JCI join forces, they spark the kind of innovation and resilience our communities need. I am proud to witness this historic moment and excited for the future impact this collaboration will create across Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

This MOU marks a pivotal chapter in Torrista’s mission to reshape how tourism is experienced and promoted across Africa, while reinforcing JCI Nigeria’s commitment to developing young active citizens who lead the charge for a better future.

As both organizations move forward, stakeholders can expect ground breaking projects that will spotlight Nigeria’s tourism potential, foster cultural appreciation, and create lasting opportunities for communities and youth across the country.