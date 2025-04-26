Top 6 in-demand jobs to secure a Canadian work visa

By Igwe Patrick

As Canada continues to grow and diversify its economy, the demand for skilled workers across various industries is on the rise.

For those looking to immigrate and secure a Canadian work visa, choosing a profession in high demand can significantly improve the chances of approval.

1. Registered Nurse

Canada’s healthcare system continues to grow in response to an aging population and increasing healthcare needs. As a result, the demand for medical practitioners, particularly nurses, has surged. Canada offers multiple immigration options for skilled nurses, making this profession the top choice for those looking to immigrate.

Various nursing roles are in demand, including Registered Nurses (RNs), Nurse Practitioners (NPs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs/RPNs), and Registered Psychiatric Nurses (RPNs). Entry-level nurses in Canada earn an average of $58,499 annually, while more experienced nurses can earn up to $80,321 annually.

2. Web Developer

Web developers are essential for designing, coding, and maintaining websites and web applications. With the continued growth of the tech industry in Canada, skilled web developers are in high demand.

They work with front-end technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript and often use back-end languages like PHP, Python, or Node.js. The average salary for a web developer in Canada is approximately $70,221 per year, making this a lucrative field for those seeking a Canadian work permit.

3. Electrical Engineer

Electrical engineers are responsible for designing and analyzing complex electrical systems. Due to the increasing demand for electrical expertise in various industries, electrical engineers are highly sought after in Canada. The average annual salary for electrical engineers is around $136,283, with entry-level positions offering lower pay. This field provides excellent opportunities for securing a work visa and long-term employment in Canada.

4. Truck Driver

Though it may seem surprising, truck drivers are in extremely high demand in Canada, where the need for transportation of goods across the country far exceeds the number of available drivers. Truck drivers do not necessarily need formal education but are compensated well due to the high demand. Truck drivers in Canada earn between $46,620 and $94,685 annually, making this profession a viable option for those seeking a work permit.

5. Welder

Welders are in demand across Canada, particularly for tasks such as manufacturing, heavy equipment repairs, shipbuilding, aerospace engineering, and infrastructure construction. With the ongoing growth of industries in Canada, the country expects to add 23,000 welding positions by 2028. Welders in Canada earn an average annual salary ranging from $45,000 to $75,000, making this a solid career choice for immigrants seeking work in the country.

6. Veterinarian

Canada has a deep affection for pets, animals, and agriculture, but there is currently a shortage of veterinarians to meet the needs of the population. Whether it’s for animal care or agricultural research, veterinarians are in high demand. With an average annual salary of $128,000, this profession offers lucrative opportunities for those with a veterinary degree seeking to immigrate to Canada.

Vanguard News