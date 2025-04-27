Tony Elumelu celebrates mother At 97

Tony Elumelu

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu, celebrated his mother, Madam Suzanne Elumelu, on her 97th birthday.

The banking tycoon, Thursday, in a post on his various social media handles, celebrated the nonagenarian with an adorable photo and caption: “Happy 97th birthday to my dear mother,” as she turns a year older.

The post attracted warm wishes from fans, colleagues and prominent figures. Madam Elumelu is widely recognized as a significant influence in her billionaire son’s life and career.

And the son has always credited the mum, a restaurateur and entrepreneur from Onicha-Uku in Delta State, with shaping his entrepreneurial spirit.

He once shared that working at her restaurant and observing her leadership laid the foundation for the businessman he became. Beyond her business acumen, Mama Elumelu is celebrated for her philanthropy and community service.