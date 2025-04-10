Home » News » Tokyo stock market soars following Trump’s  suspension of new tariffs
April 10, 2025

Tokyo stock market soars following Trump’s  suspension of new tariffs

Tokyo’s stock market rallied sharply on Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of suspension of newly-imposed tariffs.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 2,664.62 points or 8.4per cent, reaching 34,378.65 points about an hour into morning trading.

The surge came after Trump took a step back from his international trade conflict, on Wednesday, announcing a 90-day pause on some tariffs that just came into force.

In spite of the suspension, a universal customs rate of 10 per cent would apply during the three-month break, Trump had said.

Meanwhile, tariffs on goods from Japan’s neighbour, China, were raised further to 125 per cent.

U.S. stocks recorded a sharp recovery on Wednesday.

