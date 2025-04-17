Tinubu’s wife seeks monarchs’ support to end female genital mutilation

—– Flags off distribution of 10,000 kits to midwives, nurses, gives grants

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has asked for the support of traditional rulers in the country to end female genital mutilation, Hepatitis B, and other related sicknesses affecting women folks in the country.

Mrs Tinubu was in Akure, the state capital, for the official flag-off of the distribution of 10,000 professional kits (scrubs and crocs) to nurses and midwives in the South-West geo-political zone of the country and FREE TO SHINE campaign.

While meeting with members of the Ondo State Council of Obas, she urged them to throw their weight behind her advocacy to tackle pressing health issues affecting Nigerian women, including the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, Syphilis and Tuberculosis.

Mrs Tinubu also hinted at a new menstrual hygiene campaign tagged Flow with Confidence, through which her office intends to supply 10,000 sanitary pads to young girls in each state, with a focus on rural areas.

According to her, “Ending female genital mutilation is also one of our key priorities. It is a harmful and outdated tradition built on myths. It does not stop promiscuity, as some believe. Instead, it destroys the lives of young girls.”

She urged traditional leaders in the state to help spread the message in their domains.

Besides, she spoke about boosting food production through the Young Farmers’ Club and Women’s Gardening Initiative, which she said had attracted a massive N400 billion intervention fund from the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to her, each state’s First Lady received a grant of N68.9 million to support women farmers under the programme.

Also on the agenda is a scholarship scheme for students, including international education opportunities in Belarus, as well as the Alternative High School for Girls, an initiative tailored for teenage mothers, providing both education and childcare support through on-site crèches.

Chairman of the state Council of Obas and Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, who was represented by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, commended Mrs Tinubu’s initiatives and pledged the support and prayers of the traditional institution.

The monarch said, “We may not be able to offer financial help, but our prayers will never cease for the success of President Tinubu’s administration.”

He also hailed the First Lady’s loyalty and visible support for her husband, stating: “By the time Asiwaju completes his first term, Nigerians will beg him to go for another.”

Also, speaking at the presentation of the kits to midwives and nurses in the South West, Senator Tinubu, presented an additional grant of N50 million to support 1,000 women petty traders in the state.

According to her, “We are also empowering about 200 women who are in textile businesses. We brought about some, 400 bales of African free and we’re going to give two bales each to one of the 200 women and part of the 1,000 women to be empowered, 200 of them would also get the grant of 50,000.”

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in his address, said that the distribution of the 10,000 professional kits (Scrubs and Crocs) “will not only boost the morale of our Nurses and Midwives but also enhance the quality of care they provide to our citizens.”

Aiyedatiwa noted that “investments in maternal and child health have significant returns, not only in terms of improved health outcomes but also in terms of economic productivity and societal well-being.

“Your initiative is, therefore, a timely and strategic intervention that will, definitely, contribute to the achievement of our state’s health development goals.”

The wife of the governor, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, appreciated the wife of the President “for recognising that the demands of the health profession require not only skills and compassion but also the right tools and kits to encourage our midwives as they serve others.”

Mrs Aiyedatiwa noted that “these incentives will go a long way to encourage, inspire and support our dedicated midwives and reduce infant mortality and morbidity in the country.”

She urged the beneficiaries to gesture “as a call to serve, bringing hope and care to mothers, newborns and the vulnerable across the region.”