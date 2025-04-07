Tinubu’s wife donates N1bn to fight cervical cancer

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

…Tasks women to speak up on medical challenges

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has donated One billion naira to the National Cancer Fund to aid in the fight against the menace of Cervical Cancer scourge in Nigeria

This is as she has called on Nigerians, especially women to speak up and seek appropriate help whenever they have medical challenges.

Mrs Tinubu spoke when he received a delegation of the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination led by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako.

She pointed out that since no one chooses an ailment for themselves, there is no need to be ashamed to seek for help.

“I am in support of what you are doing. We are on track especially with the approach you have adopted, test, screen, vaccinate and treatment.”

“A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

Senator Tinubu noted that the fight against cancer can be won if the patients present early and seek medical intervention.

“The theme for World Health Day this year, Healthy Beginnings; Hopeful future, I believe is so apt for what we are doing here today. I believe you said most of my work is 70% in health. A healthy nation is wealthy nation. No matter what wealth you have as a nation, if your population or majority of your population is sick, you are just the poorest as far as I am concerned.”

In his earlier remarks, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Salako commended the First Lady for lending her voice to the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the routine immunisation program of the country.

He said this has translated in the Ministry being able to immunise 12 million girls between ages 9 – 13 in the first 9 months of its introduction.

Dr Salako said the Ministry hopes to immunise 6 million girls this year.

Chairman of the Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination and former Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole lauded the First Lady’s demonstration of uncommon political will by her support and flagging off the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the routine immunisation program of the country.

He said the 8 by 8 target (immunising 8millon girls every year) will be achieved thereby eliminating Cervical Cancer by 2030 if the First Lady lends her voice as well as joined in the campaigns through 12 states this year and another 12 states next year.

The Country Representative of World Health Organisation, WHO Dr Walter Mulombo appealed to the First Lady to lead the campaign, noting that every child and woman has a right to live.

The Visit of the Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination coincided with the commemoration of the World Health Day, 2025 with the theme “Heathy Beginnings; Hopeful Future.”