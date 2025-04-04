Tinubu’s political adviser, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, resigns

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

By Nwafor Sunday

ABUJA – Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Special Adviser on Political Matters in the Office of the Vice President, has resigned from his position.

Presidency sources confirmed that Baba-Ahmed, a former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), submitted his resignation approximately two weeks ago.

Although no specific reason was disclosed, sources indicated that he cited personal grounds in his resignation letter.

As of the time of filing this report, it remained unclear whether the presidency had formally accepted his resignation.

Appointed in September 2023, Dr. Baba-Ahmed played an active role in representing the presidency at several high-level engagements during his tenure.

His resignation follows that of Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, who stepped down on September 7, 2024.

In a statement at the time, Ngelale announced he was proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to focus on urgent medical issues affecting his immediate family. He noted that his decision came after consultations with loved ones, and that he was stepping back from multiple official roles, including:

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action

Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen

Ngelale stated: “While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision… was taken after significant consultations with my family… as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home. I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit. I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and me during this time.”

Dr. Baba-Ahmed’s departure marks the second high-profile resignation from President Tinubu’s administration.