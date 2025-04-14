Tinubu’s actions in Rivers a threat to democracy, rule of law – CUPP

John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has said that President Bola Tinubu’s imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the appointment of a retired military chief as sole administrator threatens Nigeria’s hard-won democracy.

National Secretary of the CUPP, Chief Peter Ahmed said this in Abuja, on Monday.

He explained that of particular concern was the slow and steady dismantling of democratic structures in Rivers State under the President’s watch.

According to him, President Tinubu’s legal battle against Nigeria’s 36 state governors over financial autonomy for local government councils earlier on inspired hope for grassroots development.

This, he said followed the Supreme Court judgement enforcing the rights of local councils to enjoy the financial freedom hitherto denied them by the various state governors.

Ameh said, “This decision was heralded as a step toward strengthening Nigeria’s grassroots governance, reinforcing the constitutional mandate for elected local leadership.

“Yet, the triumph has been overshadowed by actions that appear to contradict the very principles Tinubu claimed to have fought for, particularly in Rivers State, where his administration’s approach has sparked widespread concern.

“In a stunning twist, Tinubu’s administration can be seen dismantling democratic institutions in Rivers State through undemocratic means.

“The removal of the chairman and members of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) and their replacement with a sole administrator has been labeled unlawful and a direct affront to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“ I am among those who argue that this move not only undermines the judiciary but also flouts the Constitution, which Tinubu swore to uphold.

“The forceful, military-backed removal of elected officials and the subsequent appointment of local government administrators have further fueled allegations that the President is disregarding the rule of law—a cornerstone of any functioning democracy.

“The question at the heart of this controversy is clear: what section(s) of the Nigerian Constitution provide for the appointment of a sole administrator or justify such interference with democratic institutions?

“ The answer, many contend, is none. The Constitution explicitly outlines the framework for democratically elected local government councils under Section 7, with no provision for a sole administrator to usurp these roles.

“By imposing such a figure in Rivers State, Tinubu’s administration risks setting a dangerous precedent, one that could erode the democratic gains painstakingly achieved over the years.

“Adherence to the rule of law, as former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan aptly noted, is not just about security or economic stability—it is the third, indispensable pillar of a thriving nation.

“Often we mistake stability, in terms of security and economic activity, to mean a country is doing well,” Annan said.

“We forget the third and important pillar: rule of law and respect for human rights.” Tinubu’s actions in Rivers State appear to neglect this critical principle.”

The CUPP scribe further noted that the situation in Rivers State has deteriorated further under the sole administrator, who is now making decisions and appointments that should fall within the purview of elected officials.

According to him, “This unchecked authority has birthed a cycle of illegality, as one unlawful act begets another.

“The sole administrator’s role, unrecognized by law, threatens to destabilize the political structure of the state, replacing democratic processes with arbitrary governance.”