Tinubu working from abroad, will return to Abuja after Easter holiday – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Presidency on Thursday said that there was no cause for alarm over President Bola Tinubu’s absence, and that his return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will be after the Easter holidays.

The Presidency also said that the President’s commitment to his duties remained unwavering, and that his administration has continued to function effectively under his leadership.

President Tinubu departed Abuja for Paris, France two weeks ago and the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had in a press release said that the President will be back in fortnight.

However, as critics and political opponents have started to raise concerns over the President’s absence, the Presidency has assured Nigerians that there is no interruption in governance.

In a statement in Abuja, the Presidency said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully engaged in Nigeria’s governance even though he is away in Europe.

“His absence remains temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks.

“The President left Paris for London at the weekend and has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

“His return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday.

“The President’s commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership.

“We appreciate the public’s concern and assure all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption.”