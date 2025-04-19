‘Tinubu will win comfortably in 2027, your predictions illogical,’ Sunday Dare tells Baba-Ahmed

Sunday Dare

By Henry Oduah

Sunday Dare, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication to President Bola Tinubu, has delivered a sharp rebuke to recent comments made by the Labour Party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, regarding the 2027 presidential election.

During an interview on Arise Television on Friday, Baba-Ahmed had urged President Tinubu not to seek re-election, arguing that Nigerians would demand a shift toward what he described as “true democracy” by 2027.

Reacting on Saturday via his official X handle, Dare dismissed the remarks as lacking substance and coherence. He labelled Baba-Ahmed’s political projections as “illogical” and his analysis as “misguided.”

“Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed’s ‘illogical logic’ was all over the place in his recent interview with a television channel,” Dare wrote. “He peddled arguments that were flawed, devoid of reason and empty. He must have as well dropped from space, going by what he spewed out during the interview.”

Dare likened Baba-Ahmed’s political analysis to baseless predictions and questioned his grasp of Nigeria’s political dynamics. He also aimed at both Baba-Ahmed and his former running mate, Peter Obi, calling them a “double whammy” in the political space.

“Listening to Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed spurn his postulations about the political future of Nigeria and that of the incumbent President is like listening to the new year predictions of charlatan ‘prophets’ which never come through. Yusuf Baba Ahmed and his co-traveller Peter Obi are indeed a ‘double whammy’ in the Nigerian political space,” Dare said.

He went further, ridiculing Baba-Ahmed’s logic as inferior even to that of a first-year political science student.

““If listening to a Peter Obi interview was a punishment, listening to Baba-Ahmed, his defunct running mate, is a torment,” Dare said. “His political logic is not fit for even a first-year political science class, and even then, they will query his postulations.”

Dare argued that Baba-Ahmed failed to engage with the substance of Tinubu’s administration, instead relying on ungrounded theories.

“He conveniently avoided the substance of performance and capacity. Unfortunately, he chose to walk into a lane he was unfamiliar with and chose to confront a politician he is no match for. If theories could fly, Yusuf Baba Ahmed and all the other Presidential Wannabes (PW) could have become President since,” Dare wrote.

He further accused Baba-Ahmed of dishonesty in claiming that President Tinubu had not delivered on his campaign promises. Citing economic reforms and international validation, Dare said the administration’s efforts are beginning to yield results.

“The positive impacts of the tough choices the President Tinubu has made in the interest of the country are already being felt, and the economic indices are there to prove this,” Dare said, quoting the International Monetary Fund’s recent statement that Tinubu’s reforms have strengthened Nigeria’s economic position.

Looking ahead to the next general election, Dare was confident in Tinubu’s chances.

“In 2027, Baba Ahmed and the other PWs will need all the marines available to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who in about two years has demonstrated his capacity to govern and to re-engineer Nigeria in a way hitherto unknown,” he said.

“Tinubu will win comfortably in 2027, no matter the volume of armchair theories and political conspiracies. His performance will clear the path.”

Dare ended his statement, saying: “…If Datti Baba-Ahmed is smart he will simply keep quiet and leave politics for those equipped for that complicated art.”