Tinubu urges NOUN to lead Africa in digital learning innovation

President Bola Tinubu.

…As University Graduates Over 17,000 Students at 14th Convocation

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

ABUJA — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to take the lead in digital learning innovation across Africa.

Speaking at NOUN’s 14th convocation ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, President Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa — who was further represented by the Director of University Education, Hajiya Rakiya Gambo Ilyasu — said the institution is well-positioned to shape the future of education and skills development in Nigeria.

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to leveraging technology to transform education. He announced that the federal government is currently financing the installation of fibre optics infrastructure at NOUN to provide seamless internet access to numerous student and study centres across all geopolitical zones.

“The federal government, under my leadership, remains committed to supporting education by leveraging information technology to enhance learning. Through strategic intervention, we are ensuring that education remains inclusive and technologically driven,” Tinubu said.

He directed NOUN to transition into a fully online university, given its expertise in open and distance learning.

“This transition requires NOUN to fully leverage cutting-edge digital tools to ensure accessibility, flexibility, and overall quality of education. I want to assure you that this administration will provide full support for the project.”

Tinubu urged the university leadership to develop a comprehensive roadmap for the digital transformation, incorporating artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and modern content delivery systems. He also emphasized faculty training, robust digital platforms, and global technology partnerships as critical components of the initiative.

“In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, the information technology sector presents immense employment opportunities waiting to be harnessed. It is imperative that NOUN builds local capacity to take full advantage of these opportunities,” he added.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Olufemi Peters, said the convocation was held simultaneously in Abuja and across 36 state centres. He urged graduates to uphold integrity, pursue excellence, and use their education to positively impact society.

“Your education is not just a personal achievement; it is a responsibility to your community, nation, and the world at large,” he said. “Cultivate integrity, empathy, and resilience as guiding principles in your personal and professional lives.”

As part of the convocation ceremony, NOUN conferred honorary degrees on Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), and Hon. Tajudeen Abass, Speaker of the House of Representatives, in recognition of their significant national and international contributions.

A total of 17,420 students graduated during the event, comprising 10,967 undergraduates and 6,413 postgraduate students.

Undergraduate Level: 16 First-Class, 1,417 Second-Class Upper, 5,518 Second-Class Lower, 2,761 Third-Class, 138 Pass

Postgraduate Level: 2,103 Postgraduate Diplomas, 4,310 Master’s Degrees and 40 Doctorate Degrees