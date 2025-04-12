Tinubu urged to tackle rising tensions in Niger-Delta

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu has been urged to address growing tensions in the Niger Delta, as concerns mount over threats to regional peace.

The call came in an open letter from Chief Bibopere Ajube, a businessman and former agitator known as the Beleukoriwei of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom in Ondo State.

The letter was also sent to key officials, including the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, and the Minister of Defence.

Ajube highlighted incidents he believes are destabilising the region, such as a protest on 16 March 2025 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, where PAP beneficiaries made serious allegations against him.

He also referenced a protest in the UK by the Niger Delta Environmental Justice Coalition, which called for an end to media criticisms against certain stakeholders. Ajube denied involvement in these issues.

In his letter, Ajube stated, “These malicious allegations were widely reported in print and electronic media between 16 and 17 March 2025.

“More gravely, I was insinuated to have played a role in the tragic death of one Mr. Ikerete Udo, a Tantita Security staff member who was reportedly killed by oil thieves.

“I am not connected, directly or indirectly, to Mr Udo’s death, nor have I sponsored any media campaign against Otuaro, Tompolo, or Tantita Security.”

Ajube criticised the Presidential Amnesty Programme, describing it as divisive and exclusionary. He urged Tinubu to review the programme to ensure it aligns with its original goals of disarmament, rehabilitation, and reintegration.

He also called for an investigation into the UK protest and proposed a Niger Delta peace summit to engage stakeholders and build a unified framework for stability.

Ajube warned, “The Niger Delta remains one of Nigeria’s most sensitive regions. Without decisive action, the region risks regressing into mistrust and violence.

“However, this peace is under threat, not only from enemies of the state but also from those entrusted with safeguarding it.

“Unless decisive action is taken, the region risks regressing into the cycle of mistrust, violence, and exclusion from which it has only begun to emerge.”