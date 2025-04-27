Tinubu urged to declare emergency in Zamfara over alleged governance collapse

Gov. Dauda Lawal

The Northern Youths Consultative Forum for Justice (NYCJ) has urged Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara State, citing a complete breakdown of governance, law, and order.

In a statement issued on Monday in Kano, NYCJ President Dr Sanusi Rano described the situation in Zamfara as “organised abandonment of duty” by elected officials.

“What we are witnessing in Zamfara is not governance. It is betrayal of the people,” Rano said, pointing to the absence of a functional state House of Assembly and allegations linking officials to criminal activities.

The group highlighted the suspension of 10 lawmakers who spoke out against the deteriorating security situation, arguing that their removal has left Zamfara without a legally recognised legislative body.

“This is a dictatorship of silence,” said Rano, adding that the lack of checks and balances has deepened the state’s crisis.

“The same hands that should protect Zamfara are profiting from its destruction,” Rano stated.

Calling for decisive action, the group demanded the appointment of a non-partisan administrator to rebuild the state’s institutions.

“If this is not done now, Zamfara risks becoming a permanent state of anarchy, which threatens our democracy,” Rano warned.