Tinubu, Trump’s representative discuss strategic economic, security partnership

…Meeting Focuses on Deepening U.S.-Africa Relations

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu met on Thursday in Paris with a representative from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to discuss the development of a strategic economic and security partnership between Nigeria, Africa, and the United States.

According to a statement by Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the U.S. delegation was led by Mr. Massad Boulos, Senior Advisor on Africa during the Trump administration. The discussion focused on mutual respect, prosperity, and regional stability.

“The U.S. representative conveyed President Trump’s strong interest in deepening direct engagement with Nigeria as a cornerstone of U.S.-Africa relations,” the statement read.

The delegation expressed the United States’ intention to collaborate closely with President Tinubu to expand American investments in Nigeria and across Africa, particularly in the areas of energy, infrastructure development, trade, and job creation.

Both parties also discussed regional peace and stability, with particular attention to the situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the broader Sahel region.

The statement added, “President Trump’s advisor recognized Nigeria’s leadership role both regionally and continentally and expressed support for President Tinubu’s efforts to stabilize key African regions.”

President Tinubu, in response, affirmed Nigeria’s readiness to build productive alliances with the United States, rooted in transparency, opportunity, mutual respect, and shared outcomes that elevate Africa’s role in the global economy.