Tinubu to visit FCT area councils, identify with residents

President Bola Tinubu will visit some of the area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to identify with rural dwellers as part of activities to celebrate his second year in office.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike stated this after he inspected some ongoing projects in Kwali, Gwagwalada and Bwari Area Councils in Abuja on Saturday.

Wike said that Tinubu would visit some of the area councils to inaugurate some of the completed projects across the FCT.

“Mr President will not only inaugurate projects in the city. He will also visit at least one or two area councils so that the people will be happy that, yes, he identified with them.

“We are going to work that out. We can assure you that at least, he will go to Gwagwalada, Kwali, and Bwari. We are going to make sure that Mr President comes to identify with his people,” he said.

The minister explained that the ongoing projects in satellite towns were in line with Tinubu’s directive that development should be extended beyond the city centre to rural areas and satellite towns.

“Today we have gone around to three satellite towns in three area councils.

“One is Gwagwalada where we are constructing the Market Road, the Aguma Palace Road and the Radio House Road, which will all be inaugurated by the grace of God, to celebrate Tinubu’s second anniversary.

“We went to A2 to Pai, a 15 kilometre road in Kwali Area Council. You can see how beautiful the road is.

“They have done about 13 kilometers of asphalt wearing course. The project will also be completed and handed over to us for Mr President’s second year in office,” Wike said.

The minister also inspected ongoing road projects in Bwari, with a dual carriageway in Ushafa, extending to War College and the community among others.

He expressed optimism that the road projects would be completed and handed over in May for inauguration.

Speaking about the quality of the projects, Wike said: “We are happy. Look at A2 to Pai Road; look at the one in Gwagwalada and Ushafa; these are quality jobs done by quality contractors.

“So, we are happy that we are keeping to standard and that is what is important, not just giving out infrastructure, give out quality infrastructure that will make the people happy.

“I am confident that these projects will turn the economy of these areas around,” the minister said.