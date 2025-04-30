Tinubu to pay working visit to Katsina Friday – Official 

President Bola Tinubu will pay a one-day working visit to Katsina State on Friday.

Dr Bala Salisu-Zango, the State Commissioner for Information, made the disclosure during a press briefing on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that the President would commission two out of the numerous projects executed by the Gov. Dikko Radda-led administration.

The commissioner said that the projects billed for inauguration include the Eastern Bypass, which stretched from Dutsin-ma Road, through Kano and Daura Roads, and terminated at Yandaki, in Kaita Local Government Area.

According to him, the President will also commission the state Agricultural Mechanisation Centre.

The commissioner further revealed that the visit would be the first by the President to the state since he assumed office in 2023.

Salisu-Zango noted that the visit would also be an opportunity for the state to discuss some of its challenges, especially insecurity with the President.

The commissioner, therefore, urged residents of the state to come out en masse to welcome Mr President and be law abiding.