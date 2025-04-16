Tinubu taking steps on IDPs’ welfare ahead of Kampala convention domestication – Kalu

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has assured the United Nations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is taking deliberate steps to address the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

Speaking during a high-level UN special online event marking the 27th anniversary of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement, Kalu stated that Nigeria is committed to improving the welfare of IDPs and has made significant progress towards domesticating the Kampala Convention, a regional treaty aimed at protecting and assisting displaced persons.

Kalu, who was featured as a panelist at the event, emphasized that the government has activated key elements of the convention and that the National Assembly is finalizing legislation to give the treaty legal backing in Nigeria.

“Our target is to bring these principles to life in Nigeria by ensuring the Kampala Convention, which we have ratified, is domesticated in our laws,” he said.

He explained that the bill he sponsored in the House has been approved and is now with the Senate for concurrence. The Senate is expected to consider the report after resumption from recess on April 29, after which it will proceed to the President for assent.

Kalu highlighted that the legislative effort centers on fundamental principles such as protection from arbitrary displacement, protection during displacement, the right to know the fate of relatives, and the right to return or resettle — all critical to ensuring the dignity and rights of IDPs.

He also noted that the executive arm, through the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), has made strides in improving living conditions for IDPs. He cited examples in Keffi (Nasarawa State) and Kano State, where over 300 IDPs have been resettled and more than 40 new homes provided.

“The government, through legislative and executive actions, is taking steps to ensure that the lives of IDPs are improved. The establishment of resettlement cities, such as the one in Keffi, is a clear example of this commitment,” Kalu stated.

He also referenced the development of a National Policy on IDPs, aimed at providing a structured framework for managing displacement issues and ensuring sustainable rehabilitation and livelihood support.

According to Kalu, the NCFRMI, established through a 2022 Act of Parliament, is mandated to coordinate resettlement, rehabilitation, and economic reintegration for displaced communities.

“The objective of the Commission is to serve as an institutional framework to manage resettlement, handle rehabilitation, and support livelihood restoration initiatives for communities affected by conflict or displacement,” he explained.

Kalu stressed the need for full domestication of the Kampala Convention and continued partnership with ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs), and international organizations to address the root causes of displacement.

“The government must be commended. Even without the full domestication of the Kampala Convention, proactive steps are being taken through the national IDP policy and the Commission to improve the lives of affected individuals,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker concluded by reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to upholding the rights of IDPs and promoting long-term, sustainable solutions to displacement.