Tinubu support group seeks recognition for role in 2023 election victory

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

A political support group, Tinubu Shettima Ambassadors (TSA), has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to recognize and appreciate the contributions of support groups that actively mobilized for the party’s success in the 2023 general election.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the Director General of the group, Prince Oladele Oyelude, said the group played a significant role in grassroots mobilization, advocacy, and sensitization efforts that contributed to the electoral victory of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

Oyelude noted that the TSA, established in 2022 under the National Assembly Progressive Legislative Aides Forum, had a presence in all 774 local government areas of the country and worked extensively to promote the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the current administration.

He commended the administration for various policy strides such as local government reforms, economic measures, and social interventions. However, he expressed concern that TSA has not been formally acknowledged or engaged since the election.

“We have continued to use the strength of our numbers to preach the Renewed Hope agenda,” Oyelude said. “But it has become necessary to express our concern that, despite our unwavering loyalty and efforts, our group is yet to be integrated into the governance framework.”

He praised Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger East), the group’s patron, for his continued support and encouraged other political leaders to emulate his inclusive approach to grassroots engagement.

Oyelude also appealed to the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, urging him to ensure that support groups are recognized as part of the party’s structure and that political appointees remain connected to the grassroots.

Other TSA officials echoed similar sentiments. Hon. Steven Adepoju, the group’s National Youth Leader, emphasized the importance of rewarding loyal supporters as the party prepares for future elections. “Support groups are essential to the party’s strength. There should be a system that values and encourages their efforts,” he stated.

Similarly, Comrade Adejoh Nasiru, TSA’s National Publicity Secretary, called for inclusive governance, noting that those who supported the administration’s emergence should not be sidelined.

The group concluded by calling on Nigerians to remain hopeful and patient with the administration as it continues efforts to address the nation’s economic and social challenges.