Tinubu: Superhighway project will end infrastructure marginalization in South-East

Tinubu

…as Ebonyi section of the project is flagged off

By Jeff Agbodo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that the era of infrastructure marginalization, isolation, and neglect is over, marking the beginning of a new chapter of transformation, inclusion, and nationwide connectivity.

Speaking through the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Nwifuru, who represented him during the flag-off ceremony of the Ebonyi section of the 118.85-kilometer superhighway project at Afikpo, Tinubu emphasized the long-term impact of the initiative.

“This superhighway is a transformational project that will reshape infrastructure across the South-East, North-Central, and South-South regions,” he said. “With the caliber of people handling this project and the level of mobilization already visible, I am confident of its successful completion.”

Governor Nwifuru, addressing the gathering, described the event as a historic milestone for the state and the nation.

“Today is not just about flagging off a road construction project; it is a defining moment in our collective journey toward progress, connectivity, and national integration,” he said.

The corridor, which originates from the Ndibe Beach in Afikpo Local Government Area, traverses Ukwuachi-Mbeke Ishieke in Ebonyi LGA, extending into Benue State. The superhighway will eventually connect Enugu-Abakaliki/Ogoja Highway through Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, and terminate in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. It will also stretch to Cross River State, linking Odukpani to Calabar.

Nwifuru praised the Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Engineer David Nweze Umahi, for championing the project, describing him as “a true son of the soil whose legacy in infrastructure development continues to grow.”

“Senator Umahi saw the strategic importance of this route — not just in reducing travel time or easing movement of goods and services, but in reconnecting the Nigerian people in a deep and fundamental way,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the project to Ebonyi, Nwifuru said:

“As a landlocked state with huge potential in agriculture, solid minerals, and trade, our progress has been hindered by poor connectivity. But today, that barrier is broken.”

He emphasized the road’s far-reaching socio-economic impact, from improved market access for farmers, reduced transport costs for traders, better accessibility for students, to employment opportunities for youth.

“This project is a game-changer,” he affirmed. “It will stimulate economic growth not only in Ebonyi but also in Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Cross River, and the FCT.”

He pledged Ebonyi State’s full cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Works, contractors, consultants, and project management teams, promising maximum support from government agencies, traditional leaders, and local communities.

“We will protect and own this project because this road belongs to all of us,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi, described the project as a lifeline for the nation and called for total support and protection of the construction process.

The flag-off ceremony was jointly performed by the Governor of Ebonyi State, representing the President, and Minister Umahi, signaling the formal commencement of this landmark national infrastructure project.