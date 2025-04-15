Tinubu, Oborevwori’s tenure ‘ll end in 2031 – Chief of Staff to Delta gov

By Paul Olayemi

SAPELE — Delta State Chief of Staff, Prince Johnson Erijo, has sparked intense political debate following a bold declaration that Governorqq Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration would terminate in 2031 — the same year President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term is expected to end.

The statement, made at a high-profile church event in Sapele, is fueling speculation that the Delta State Governor may be on his way out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Erijo, speaking on behalf of Governor Oborevwori at the 49th birthday and 27th pastoral anniversary celebration of Archbishop Godday Iboyi of Promise Kingdom Ministry (Overflow), noted, “It is the way the terminal bus stop of our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is going to end in 2031, that is the same way that of your son, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, is going to end in 2031.” The statement was interpreted as a strong political alignment with Tinubu’s administration.

This remark comes just days after PDP heavyweight and Delta South Senatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections, Michael Diden, also known as Ejele, launched a pro-Tinubu campaign group tagged ‘Door to Door for Tinubu’ Though Diden insists he remains in the PDP, the formation of the group has further intensified rumours of an imminent political shift within Delta’s ruling elite.

Governor Oborevwori had previously urged his supporters to back President Tinubu, insisting that anyone who truly loved him must support the , President . Although he has yet to formally announce his defection, political analysts believe the Governor’s recent moves are calculated steps toward an eventual transition.

The Archbishop’s celebration, themed “If No Be God”, attracted key political and religious figures across Nigeria. Dignitaries present included the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Orhue I; the Ovie of Idjerhe, HRM Obukohwo Whiskey; the Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, HRM Noble Eshemitan; and former Minister of Information, Prof. Sam Oyovwaire, among others.

Erijo, while praising the celebrant, hinted at divine orchestration in Delta’s political landscape. “Back in 1999 when PDP was formed, one of your sons, Professor Sam Oyovwaire, was expected to be Governor. But it pleased God for Delta to wait until now. God knows why we waited to have an Okpe Governor,” he said, suggesting a deeper political narrative.

Guest speaker and PFN Chairman in Delta State, Bishop Dr. Abbos Willie, preaching from Psalm 124, declared, “This is the time of the Okpe people,” urging the community to recognize their season and unite under divine purpose and leadership.

Archbishop Godday Iboyi, overwhelmed with gratitude, used the occasion to thank God for 27 years of ministry and 49 years of life. “God has never abandoned me. I have been used to train over 50 graduates and help hundreds more. I pray for strength to keep serving humanity and Nigeria,” he said.

As praises poured in from Hon. Benedict Etanabene, Hon. James Augoye, Prof. Sam Oyovwaire, and others, many observers noted that beyond the religious celebration, a subtle political script may be unfolding — one that could see Delta’s leadership realigned ahead of 2027.