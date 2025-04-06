Tinubu needs your support not lnsults- Oborevwori’s Aide, Onwordi

The Senior Special Assistant On youth mobilization to the Delta State Governor and the Onishe Ezemu Traditional Prime Minister of Ubulu-Uku kingdom, Chief James Asika Onwordi has urged Nigerian youths to support President Tinubu for the country’s progress just like Deltans are supporting the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Onishe believes that wishing President Tinubu well is equivalent to wishing Nigeria well.

He emphasizes that Nigeria’s success is tied to the president’s success, stating, “When he succeeds, we all will succeed.”

The Onishe encourages Nigerians to put aside their differences and support the president, saying, “It’s time for governance, let’s wish our nation well without using negative words on our president and country.”

He also prays for the government to bring progress to his people and Nigerians at large.

“We are facing challenges as a nation today, but those challenges won’t be over if we are not praying and supporting President Tinubu,” the Onishe said.

“The president is trying his best, and all Nigeria needs to do now is to pray and be supportive of him.

Here in Delta State , Governor Oborevwori is getting the needed support from Deltans and that is why we are progressing.

He will be president for these four years and possibly another four years.

We need to support him to succeed so Nigeria can succeed.

Irrespective of political parties, We should know that it’s time for governance .

President Tinubu was chosen by God because Nigeria is God’s own nation “