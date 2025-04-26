Tinubu hails Itsekiri leader Emami at 50

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, received businessman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ayiri Emami, in his office at the State House, Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Chief Ayirimi Emami, a prominent Itsekiri leader, businessman and political figure on his 50th birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described Chief Emami as a steadfast and patriotic figure whose contributions to peacebuilding and regional stability in the Niger Delta have had lasting national impact.

The President commended the celebrant for his unwavering commitment to nation-building, highlighting his proactive efforts in promoting peace in the oil-rich region, as well as in safeguarding critical national assets vital to the country’s economy.

Emami has consistently demonstrated leadership and resilience in advancing the cause of unity, peace, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta.

“His valiant efforts in ensuring the safety and sustenance of vital oil and gas infrastructure are deeply appreciated, as is his commitment to fostering harmony in a region that is critical to Nigeria’s prosperity,” the President stated.

Beyond his public and private roles, Chief Emami is widely recognised for his philanthropy and for maintaining a strong cultural connection to Itsekiri heritage and values.

As one of the respected voices in Warri Kingdom, his influence extends through business, politics, and traditional leadership circles.

Tinubu acknowledged the longstanding personal and political ties between Chief Emami and the First Family, noting the celebrant’s steadfast loyalty during pivotal political moments.

“I thank Chief Emami for his support over the years for me and my wife, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, a proud daughter of Itsekiriland. He stood firmly with us before and during the 2023 elections, and his solidarity has not gone unnoticed,” the President added.